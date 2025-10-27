Derek Chisora names fighter he wants Fabio Wardley to face next... and it’s not Oleksandr Usyk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran Derek Chisora has urged Fabio Wardley to face fellow Brit Daniel Dubois next, rather than prioritise a fight with undisputed king Oleksandr Usyk.

Wardley secured a shot at the heavyweight’s biggest name on Saturday night, stopping Joseph Parker in the 11th round at the O2 Arena to become the WBO interim world champion and the mandatory challenger to Usyk’s titles.

But despite the success, Chisora believes that Wardley will lose to the Ukrainian. Chisora is certainly aware of Usyk’s skill, with ‘Del Boy’ well beaten by the two-division world champion in 2020.

Rather than face Usyk now, Chisora believes Wardley should take time to improve further and chase a bout with former IBF champion Dubois instead.

He told BoxNation: “He won’t beat Usyk. Take some time - have a fight with Daniel. That’s a fight - him and Daniel.”

Wardley was the underdog heading into his contest with Parker, with critics highlighting his lack of experience and limited skillset in comparison to the Kiwi. The 30-year-old showed a different side to his game against the former world title holder, working well behind the jab, whilst retaining his power and willingness to trade big shots.

Chisora was not surprised that Wardley was the victor, sharing that he had predicted the Brit to stop Parker before the fight.

“I knew this kid was as tough as nails,” he continued.

“When I spar him and I hit him, he keeps coming back.

“Fabio Wardley did amazing for himself, for his family. I called it from day one."

A veteran of 49 contests, Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs) was in attendance at the O2 Arena to all-but-confirm his next fight, a trilogy bout with Dillian Whyte.

With a whole host of heavyweights in the house, such as Dubois, Tyson Fury, Lawrence Okolie, and Joe Joyce, Chisora and Whyte were brought to the stage to announce their contest.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Chisora has lost his first two meetings with domestic rival Whyte, with a third fight between the pair slated for Manchester on Saturday, December 13.