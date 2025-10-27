Derek Chisora names fighter he wants Fabio Wardley to face next... and it’s not Oleksandr Usyk
Fabio Wardley has positioned himself for a shot at heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk - but veteran Derek Chisora believes he should target a different fight next
Veteran Derek Chisora has urged Fabio Wardley to face fellow Brit Daniel Dubois next, rather than prioritise a fight with undisputed king Oleksandr Usyk.
Wardley secured a shot at the heavyweight’s biggest name on Saturday night, stopping Joseph Parker in the 11th round at the O2 Arena to become the WBO interim world champion and the mandatory challenger to Usyk’s titles.
But despite the success, Chisora believes that Wardley will lose to the Ukrainian. Chisora is certainly aware of Usyk’s skill, with ‘Del Boy’ well beaten by the two-division world champion in 2020.
Rather than face Usyk now, Chisora believes Wardley should take time to improve further and chase a bout with former IBF champion Dubois instead.
He told BoxNation: “He won’t beat Usyk. Take some time - have a fight with Daniel. That’s a fight - him and Daniel.”
Wardley was the underdog heading into his contest with Parker, with critics highlighting his lack of experience and limited skillset in comparison to the Kiwi. The 30-year-old showed a different side to his game against the former world title holder, working well behind the jab, whilst retaining his power and willingness to trade big shots.
Chisora was not surprised that Wardley was the victor, sharing that he had predicted the Brit to stop Parker before the fight.
“I knew this kid was as tough as nails,” he continued.
“When I spar him and I hit him, he keeps coming back.
“Fabio Wardley did amazing for himself, for his family. I called it from day one."
A veteran of 49 contests, Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs) was in attendance at the O2 Arena to all-but-confirm his next fight, a trilogy bout with Dillian Whyte.
With a whole host of heavyweights in the house, such as Dubois, Tyson Fury, Lawrence Okolie, and Joe Joyce, Chisora and Whyte were brought to the stage to announce their contest.
Chisora has lost his first two meetings with domestic rival Whyte, with a third fight between the pair slated for Manchester on Saturday, December 13.
