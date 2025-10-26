Fabio Wardley promised to keep “riding the wave” and insisted he would fight undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in his garden after a dramatic stoppage of Joseph Parker.

In a pulsating contest at the O2 Arena on Saturday (25 October), Wardley showed he has one of the toughest chins in the sport as he swallowed several huge punches from Parker before securing the biggest victory of his 21-fight career.

Asked if Wembley was the dream destination to face Usyk, Wardley said: “Yeah… I don’t know, I think I would like to go overseas, I would like to do somewhere overseas, bigger, something different.

“Maybe America? I haven’t been able to go over there yet. Ultimately, it could be in my back garden, I wouldn’t care.”