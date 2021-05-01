Joseph Parker rallies from early knockdown as classy work denies Derek Chisora

As the first bell sounded, Derek Chisora stormed across the ring and landed a looping right to the top of Joseph Parker’s head, dropping the New Zealander after just seven seconds.

This rude awakening for the former world heavyweight champion should not have come as a surprise, with the erratic Briton predictably opting for his signature bull-like strategy. But once again, Chisora failed to emerge victorious in a fight against quality opposition, with Parker rallying late to snatch a split decision - two judges favoured him (116-111 and 115-113), while one edged towards Chisora (115-113).

Even though Chisora spurned early momentum and a clear advantage here, his style is still a worthy currency in a world where Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s world heavyweight titles will likely be occupied for some time.

A dismayed Chisora claimed he was “beyond getting upset” at his latest defeat, adding: “It’s the treatment I get from boxing”. Though the veteran Briton rejected any notion of retirement looming, while Parker, perhaps expecting Joshua and Fury’s undisputed saga to rumble on, admitted he would accept a rematch in his “next fight”.

The instinct has always been to label Chisora’s work as crude, but this assumption was quickly discarded by the second round. A closer examination saw a series of slapping body shots find a home, slowing Parker and limiting the use of his naturally faster feet.

It was this gripping start to the contest that provided a reminder as to why Chisora’s peculiar antics are so needless, given his aggressive style always appeals to so many fans.

Parker’s jab, which took him to the very top of the sport, routinely brushed Chisora’s face, but rarely deterred him enough from closing the distance, ensuring plenty of inside work in the opening stages of the contest.

Encouraged by new trainer Andy Lee before the sixth, Parker sprung to life, doubling his jab and finally displaying his greater hand speed, packaging together combinations to briefly stun Chisora.

(Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

A gruelling eighth round even prompted Chisora to apologise to his corner, perhaps conceding that his instinct to trade had provided an opening for Parker inflict enough damage to pinch the round.

As the fight neared a conclusion, Parker started to land the more eye-catching shots, drilling Chisora with a straight right in the 10th before following it up by whipping in a left uppercut. It is this version of Parker that could threaten the champions again one day, but Lee will ponder why it took him this long to flourish.

Chisora, who had now conceded the initiative and cut a tired figure, rumbled on, displaying a granite chin while remaining a constant danger with the unorthodox angles of his shots.

(Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

But the chopping right began to slow Chisora and finally provided Parker with an opportunity to come inside, land a combination and jump out of harm’s way.

Chisora’s corner begged him to not pursue a knockout as the final round loomed, but that instruction appeared to be discarded seconds later as the veteran Briton sprung to life, perhaps expecting the worst if the fight went to the scorecards.

Parker, too, has been hurt by the judges before, with his failure to finish off Dillian Whyte proving costly in 2018. It was an admirable late response that saw Chisora briefly stunned and a stoppage flicker before his eyes.

So while neither Joshua or Fury will be lose sleep over either fighter’s performance tonight, Parker lives to fight another day. And in this constantly evolving heavyweight landscape, the New Zealander’s gutsy effort brings hope his time will come again.