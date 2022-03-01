Dillian Whyte fuels rivalry with ‘bitter’ Anthony Joshua ahead of Tyson Fury fight

Dillian Whyte maintains Anthony Joshua is “bitter” after the latest war of words between the British heavyweight rivals.

The Body Snatcher is preparing to fight Tyson Fury for the WBC world heavyweight title.

And Whyte has taken issue with Joshua’s words surrounding the fight at Wembley Stadium.

“It’s a good opponent [for Fury], it’s a good [title] defence against Dillian Whyte,” Joshua told IFL TV. “Dillian Whyte needs to come in, look at what Tyson Fury does and react to it and do the complete opposite.

“Maybe work the body, and be conditioned to go the distance. I’m rooting for Dillian, even though I hate him, and I want to smash him one of these days. Go on Dillian, I’m with you all the way.”

To which Whyte replied: “Why so bitter. Number one bulls*** guy. Anthony Joshua, what did I ever do to you man.”

Joshua then appeared to backtrack somewhat, admitting he had been too strong, stating: “Hate is a strong word I respect you champ. I Just want to fight you at some point.”

Joshua faces a wait to rematch Oleksandr Usyk, with the unified world champion focused on Ukraine’s conflict with Russia.

Usyk has joined up with the Kyiv Territorial Defense with many Ukrainian boxers taking up arms after the Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko and Vasyl Lomachenko.