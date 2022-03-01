Dillian Whyte fuels rivalry with ‘bitter’ Anthony Joshua ahead of Tyson Fury fight
The WBC world title challenger took a shot at the former unified world champion ahead of his press conference with Fury
Dillian Whyte maintains Anthony Joshua is “bitter” after the latest war of words between the British heavyweight rivals.
The Body Snatcher is preparing to fight Tyson Fury for the WBC world heavyweight title.
And Whyte has taken issue with Joshua’s words surrounding the fight at Wembley Stadium.
“It’s a good opponent [for Fury], it’s a good [title] defence against Dillian Whyte,” Joshua told IFL TV. “Dillian Whyte needs to come in, look at what Tyson Fury does and react to it and do the complete opposite.
“Maybe work the body, and be conditioned to go the distance. I’m rooting for Dillian, even though I hate him, and I want to smash him one of these days. Go on Dillian, I’m with you all the way.”
To which Whyte replied: “Why so bitter. Number one bulls*** guy. Anthony Joshua, what did I ever do to you man.”
Joshua then appeared to backtrack somewhat, admitting he had been too strong, stating: “Hate is a strong word I respect you champ. I Just want to fight you at some point.”
Joshua faces a wait to rematch Oleksandr Usyk, with the unified world champion focused on Ukraine’s conflict with Russia.
Usyk has joined up with the Kyiv Territorial Defense with many Ukrainian boxers taking up arms after the Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko and Vasyl Lomachenko.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies