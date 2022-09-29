Eddie Hearn names potential opponents for Dillian Whyte as comeback fight draws nearer
The heavyweight last fought in April, when he was knocked out by WBC champion Tyson Fury
Eddie Hearn has revealed that Dillian Whyte’s next fight is likely to take place at Wembley Arena on 26 November, while also naming a number of potential opponents for the British heavyweight.
Whyte last competed in April, when he was knocked out by WBC champion Tyson Fury at London’s Wembley Stadium. The result marked the third defeat of Whyte’s career, following knockout losses to another British heavyweight in Anthony Joshua as well as Russia’s Alexander Povetkin.
Hearn, who promotes Whyte and Joshua among numerous other fighters, has now shed light on the 34-year-old’s next bout, which is expected to take place on 26 November.
Hearn told Boxing Social on Thursday (29 September) that Whyte’s next foe would be “similar to the kind of opponents that he was gonna fight before Tyson Fury – [Otto] Wallin, Jermaine Franklin, even Demsey McKean who’s got a fight coming up in Australia, Chris Arreola”.
“You know, those kinds of levels,” Hearn continued. “I think he’s got to come back in a real fight. He’s teamed up with [coach] Buddy McGirt now, and we’ll be working to try and get Dillian’s fight up and running in the next few days.”
Hearn also confirmed that Wembley Arena was the likeliest venue for the contest, with rival promotion Boxxer having booked London’s O2 Arena for that night.
Whyte was stopped by Fury in the sixth round in April, as the “Bodysnatcher”’s long-awaited world title shot ended in a comprehensive defeat.
Whyte has expressed a desire to face Fury again, while also saying he would be open to a rematch with Joshua, whom he beat as an amateur.
