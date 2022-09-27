Jump to content

Dillian Whyte offers to step in for Tyson Fury and fight Anthony Joshua

Fury has claimed that his potential clash with ‘AJ’ is off the cards, leaving a former opponent of both heavyweights to come forward

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 27 September 2022 11:28
‘It’s officially over’: Tyson Fury says proposed fight with Anthony Joshua is off

Dillian Whyte has offered to fight Anthony Joshua this December, after Tyson Fury said that his own potential clash with “AJ” will not go ahead.

Talks over a heavyweight bout between Fury and Joshua have taken place across the last three weeks, but Fury claimed on Monday (26 September) that the fight will not come to fruition as his fellow Briton allegedly failed to sign a contract by the “Gypsy King”’s deadline.

The pair’s compatriot Whyte, a former opponent of both Fury and Joshua, has now offered to face AJ in December, the month being targeted for Fury vs Joshua.

“If the Fury fight doesn’t get made with him and Joshua, me and Joshua can fight in December if he wants,” Whyte told Sky Sports.

“He’s training for it, he’s ready for it, he’s willing to take Fury on, so if that fight doesn’t get made I’ll step up and take the fight with Joshua.”

Whyte, 35, beat Joshua during the pair’s amateur careers, before Joshua avenged that defeat by knocking out Whyte in a professional contest in 2015.

Fury also knocked out Whyte when the fighters clashed at Wembley Stadium this April. That result saw Fury, 34, remain unbeaten and retain the WBC heavyweight title, which would be on the line in a potential bout with Joshua, 32.

