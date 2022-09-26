Tyson Fury: Joe Joyce ‘couldn’t lace my boots’ but beats Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk
Joyce survived a hard-hitting encounter to knockout Joseph Parker in Manchester
Tyson Fury has claimed that Joe Joyce would not be able to “land one punch” on him if the two heavyweights were to meet - but backed his fellow British fighter to beat both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.
Joyce claimed a significant knockout victory over Joseph Parker in Manchester on Saturday to secure the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.
It was the 15th win of the undefeated 37-year-old’s career and the 14th by knockout, Joyce surviving several significant blows from Parker to win in the 11th round.
Joyce publicly declared his intention to take on Usyk, who holds the full WBO belt, after securing victory.
Fury was in attendance at the AO Arena having allowed New Zealand’s Parker to train alongside him in the build-up to the fight, and has also been mentioned as a possible future opponent for Joyce after an apparent reversal of his decision to retire from boxing.
The 34-year-old is certain, though, that he would have the better of Joyce.
“He wouldn’t land one punch on me in 12 rounds,” Fury said in a video released on Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions YouTube channel.
“I don’t think he could hit me with a f***ing handful of rice. He’s a big man, but I’m bigger. He’s heavy, but I’m heavier. He’s a good fighter, but I’m the best in the world for a reason.”
Fury is next expected to take on Joshua with Usyk not likely to return to the ring this year.
The Ukrainian beat Joshua to retain his heavyweight titles last month in his fourth fight since stepping up from cruiserweight.
Making a joke about Usyk’s lower weight past, Fury expressed the belief that Joyce was good enough to beat both of his potential next opponents.
“I think he beats Anthony Joshua, I think he beats the middleweight [Oleksandr Usyk],” Fury said of Joyce.
“He might have a problem with Deontay Wilder’s speed and power, and I don’t think he could lace my boots up - there’s no shame in that.”
