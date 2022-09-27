Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua fight is off: ‘It’s officially over’

Tyson Fury says his proposed world-title fight with Anthony Joshua is off after his self-imposed deadline expired.

WBC champion Fury set an ultimatum of Monday (26 September) for his fellow Brit to sign the contract.

“Well guys, it’s official. D-day has come and gone. It’s gone past five o’clock, Monday. No contract has been signed,” Fury said on Instagram.

“It’s officially over for Joshua. He is now out in the cold with the wolfpack. Forget about it, idiot, coward... Always knew you didn’t have the minerals to fight the Gypsy king.”

