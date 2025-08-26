Dillian Whyte provides retirement update after early KO by Moses Itauma
Whyte, 37, was knocked out by the 20-year-old Itauma within two minutes this month
Dillian Whyte has vowed to continue boxing in the wake of his defeat by Moses Itauma, despite calls for the veteran to hang up his gloves.
Itauma, 20, knocked out Whyte, 37, inside two minutes in their all-British clash in Riyadh this month. The result kept Itauma unbeaten and edged him closer to a world-title shot.
Meanwhile, Whyte surely saw his chances of becoming a world champion evaporate, following a stoppage defeat by Tyson Fury in his sole world-title challenge in 2022.
But the “Bodysnatcher” is not content to call time on his career yet.
Whyte took to Instagram on Monday (25 August) to write: “This is not where my story ends.
“I may have lost this fight, but not the fire that built me. Thank you to everyone who’s been standing by me through the highs and the lows.
“I’ll be back. T.B.S [the Bodysnatcher].”
Prior to his knockout by Itauma in Saudi Arabia, Whyte had suffered three losses as a professional – all by stoppage.
In 2015, Whyte was knocked out by Anthony Joshua, before he suffered a KO loss to Alexander Povetkin in 2020. Whyte avenged his defeat by Povetkin with a knockout win the following year, before he faced and lost to Fury.
Whyte bounced back with a narrow points win against Jermaine Franklin and stoppages of Christian Hammer and Ebenezer Tetteh, before he took on Itauma.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments