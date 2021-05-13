‘He is a coward’: Dillian Whyte starts war of words with Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte has attempted to stir another war of words with Tyson Fury after a video emerged of Billy Joe Saunders’ father, Tom, being shoved to the floor at ringside during his son’s defeat by Canelo Alvarez in Dallas.

Tom Saunders tried to climb into the ring as his son retired after eight rounds, following a devastating uppercut by Alvarez that caused multiple fractures of the eye socket, but was shoved to the ground by a member of security.

A minor brawl proceeded to break out and video footage showed Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, opting not to become involved.

Whyte posted the video on his Instagram story with the caption: “I don’t care what no-one says, Tyson Fury is a coward p***y. How can you see Billy Joe Saunders’ dad get manhandled like this and you didn’t do [anything]. You are a b****, only talk s*** all the time – ‘fighting man’.”

Fury quickly responded on Twitter, referencing Whyte’s knockout loss against Alexander Povetkin last year, writing: “Dillian Whyte – ‘The Can Man’. More like ‘The Can Get Knocked Out By A 41 Year Old Man’. #BUM.”

Whyte immediately hit back and said: “Calm down Gypsy Coward you’re no king Tyson Fury. If you thought I was a bum ‘Luke’ you would have fought me years ago when ordered by the WBC keep conning the public. #Anytime #Anywhere.”

Whyte avenged his defeat against Povetkin earlier this year with an impressive knockout victory, however, he will have to wait for his chance at the world heavyweight title, with Fury finally set to face Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on 14 August.