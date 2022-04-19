Dillian Whyte skips open workout ahead of Tyson Fury fight

Dillian Whyte decided to skip Tuesday’s open workout at Boxpark Wembley.

The 34-year-old from Brixton will face Tyson Fury in a world heavyweight title fight for the WBC belt on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium.

Doubts had lingered over whether the fight would take place after Whyte missed the unveiling press conference on March 1 but any fears were allayed when he tweeted for the first time about the bout on Wednesday before attending Thursday’s virtual press conference.

Tuesday’s open workout in the shadows of Wembley was set to be the first time Fury and Whyte had been in the same room together since the all-British affair was announced but the mandatory challenger has taken the decision to miss the event.

The all-British bout, one of the biggest in the nation’s history in the sport, marks Fury’s second defence of the title that he won from Deontay Wilder in the rivals’ second in-ring meeting.

By stopping the American in the 11th round last October, Fury retained the belt, and former sparring partner Whyte is his next challenger.

Whyte last competed in March 2021, knocking out Alexander Povetkin to avenge his own stoppage loss to the Russian from August 2020.