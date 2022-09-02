The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Earnie Shavers: Former heavyweight title challenger dies aged 78
The American notably challenged Muhammad Ali in 1977 and is considered one of boxing’s hardest punchers ever
Former heavyweight boxer Earnie Shavers has died at the age of 78, according to multiple reports.
The American, considered to be one of boxing’s hardest punchers ever, twice challenged for the world heavyweight championship. In 1977, Shavers was outpointed by Muhammad Ali in a title bout, before suffering a stoppage defeat by Larry Holmes two years later.
Shavers knocked down Holmes in that fight, which took place a year after Holmes earned a decision win over his compatriot in a non-title bout.
After his own win against Shavers, Ali said: “Earnie hit me so hard, it shook my kinfolk in Africa.”
Meanwhile, George Foreman – who also reigned as world heavyweight champion – once listed his hardest-hitting opponents and added: “I never fought Earnie Shavers, thank goodness.”
Shavers, who was born in Garland, Alabama, retired from professional boxing in 1995 with a professional record of 74-14-1. Of his many victories, 68 came via knockout/TKO.
The cause of his death is as yet unknown.
