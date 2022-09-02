Tyson Fury responds to Mahmoud Charr after German heavyweight calls out WBC champion
Fury said he will face Charr if a potential undisputed title clash with Oleksandr Usyk falls through
Tyson Fury has said he will take on Mahmoud Charr if a potential undisputed title clash with Oleksandr Usyk falls through.
Fury recently told the WBC that he intends to keep boxing, meaning he will remain the organisation’s heavyweight champion for the foreseeable future.
The unbeaten Briton is eyeing a fight with Ukrainian Usyk, also undefeated, to crown an undisputed champion after Usyk recently retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles by outpointing Anthony Joshua for the second time in 11 months.
However, 34-year-old Fury took the time to respond to a callout by Charr on Friday.
“Tyson, Tyson Fury, take the fight,” Charr said in an Instagram story on Friday morning. “I’m ready, I challenge you. Take my challenge, I’m ready for you, man. No excuses.”
A few hours later, Fury replied in his own Instagram story, referring to the Lebanese-born German heavyweight by his nickname.
“‘Diamond Boy’, I’ve got a certain little middleweight that I’ve got to put that fist through first,” Fury said, referencing former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk.
“However, if he don’t want no smoke, you can surely get it. Pressure will break diamonds.”
Charr, 37, has a professional record of 33-4 (19 knockouts) and last competed in May, stopping Nikola Milacic in the third round to extend his win streak to five fights.
Meanwhile, Fury last fought in April, retaining the WBC heavyweight title by knocking out compatriot Dillian Whyte in the sixth round at London’s Wembley Stadium.
Fury had suggested before the bout that it might be hist last, and he doubled down on that claim after the contest. However, the “Gypsy King” has gone back and forth on the matter in the months since.
Fury now seems to have committed to targeting a clash with Usyk, although the Briton has demanded £500million for his participation in such a fight.
