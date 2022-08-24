Tyson Fury issues 1 September deadline for Oleksandr Usyk fight to be made
Fury and Usyk could clash to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion after the Ukrainian outpointed Joshua again last weekend
Tyson Fury has issued a 1 September deadline for a potential fight with Oleksandr Usyk to be made.
On Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, Usyk outpointed Anthony Joshua for the second time in 11 months to retain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles. Fury, despite claiming to be retired in recent months, has not yet relinquished the WBC belt.
As such, a clash between the unbeaten Usyk and also undefeated Fury could be on the cards, with the winner of that prospective bout being crowned undisputed heavyweight champion.
“Hi, guys. To all these suitors out there who want to make the fight, I’m gonna give you all seven days – until 1 September – to come up with the money,” Fury said in an Instagram story on Wednesday (24 August).
“If not, thank you very much, it’s been a blast – I’m retired.”
The Briton then added a second clip, in which he said: “And also, guys, forgot to say: All them offers submitted must be to my lawyer Robert Davies in writing, with proof of funds.
“So, let the games begin. Boom!”
Fury’s promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum have both claimed to be hopeful that a bout between Fury and Ukrainian Usyk will be made.
Warren suggested that the fight could take place in the Middle East before the end of the year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies