Tyson Fury issues 1 September deadline for Oleksandr Usyk fight to be made

Tyson Fury has issued a 1 September deadline for a potential fight with Oleksandr Usyk to be made.

On Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, Usyk outpointed Anthony Joshua for the second time in 11 months to retain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles. Fury, despite claiming to be retired in recent months, has not yet relinquished the WBC belt.

As such, a clash between the unbeaten Usyk and also undefeated Fury could be on the cards, with the winner of that prospective bout being crowned undisputed heavyweight champion.

“Hi, guys. To all these suitors out there who want to make the fight, I’m gonna give you all seven days – until 1 September – to come up with the money,” Fury said in an Instagram story on Wednesday (24 August).

“If not, thank you very much, it’s been a blast – I’m retired.”

The Briton then added a second clip, in which he said: “And also, guys, forgot to say: All them offers submitted must be to my lawyer Robert Davies in writing, with proof of funds.

“So, let the games begin. Boom!”

Fury’s promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum have both claimed to be hopeful that a bout between Fury and Ukrainian Usyk will be made.

Warren suggested that the fight could take place in the Middle East before the end of the year.