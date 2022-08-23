Tyson Fury demands ‘world’s biggest money’ for ‘world’s biggest fight’ with Oleksandr Usyk
The heavyweights could clash to crown an undisputed champion after Usyk retained his titles against Anthony Joshua on Saturday
Tyson Fury has demanded the ‘world’s biggest money’ for the ‘world’s biggest fight’ with Oleksandr Usyk.
Usyk retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles on Saturday, beating Anthony Joshua on points for the second time in 11 months.
The result in Saudi Arabia sets up the possibility of an undisputed title clash between the Ukrainian and Fury, who has claimed to be retired in recent months but has not yet relinquished the WBC belt.
“The world’s biggest fight has to be for the world’s biggest money,” Fury wrote in an Instagram story.
“If I’m to put it all on the line vs some unkown foreigner, boys better get that half-billy [half a billion pounds]. If not, keep the little mug.
“If it was AJ [Joshua], it [would’ve been] free, but it’s not.”
Fury, unbeaten as a professional like Usyk, tagged the WBC and his promoter Frank Warren in the story.
The 33-year-old last fought in April, knocking out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London.
The “Gypsy King” has gone back and forth on the prospect of retirement in the months since, but he called out Usyk on Saturday night.
Usyk, 35, has also expressed a desire to face Fury.
