KSI’s boxing return rivals Anthony Joshua and Canelo fights for viewing figures, DAZN reports

The YouTube star beat two opponents in one night at London’s O2 Arena in late August

Alexander Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Friday 02 September 2022 10:59
Comments
<p>YouTube star KSI celebrates his victory over rapper Swarmz</p>

YouTube star KSI celebrates his victory over rapper Swarmz

(Getty Images)

KSI’s recent return to boxing is reported to have been one of the top five most-viewed events in the history of streaming platform DAZN.

The YouTube star beat two opponents on one night on 27 August, stopping friend and rapper Swarmz in the second round of a three-round fight, then professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the third and final frame of their contest.

Both fights took place at the O2 Arena in London and were available to view on pay-per-view on DAZN, at a cost of £11.99 for existing subscribers and £19.98 for new customers.

DAZN EVP Joe Markowski told The Daily Mail: “By any metric you want to use, that was one of the biggest events DAZN have ever done in boxing.”

The Mail also reported that KSI’s most recent event was one of the top five most-viewed cards in DAZN’s history, and that it only trailed Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol in 2022.

Although viewing figures for the event have not been released, it reportedly outperformed Katie Taylor’s seismic fight against Amanda Serrano, which was not on pay-per-view but in any case drew in 1.5 million viewers.

Briton KSI, 29, previously boxed fellow YouTuber Logan Paul in an amateur bout in 2019 and professional fight in 2019. The pair drew in their initial clash, before KSI beat the American on points in their rematch.

