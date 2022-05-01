Eddie Hearn has rejected Jake Paul’s $1 million bet winnings after Katie Taylor’s victory over Amanda Serrano on Saturday night.

Taylor clinched a unanimous decision victory over Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York as she retained her undisputed lightweight status.

Prior to the fight, Serrano’s promoter Paul bet Taylor’s representative Hearn $1m as the pair were both overwhelmingly convinced their fighter would win.

Yet in the aftermath of Taylor’s triumph, Hearn called for Paul to give the sum of money to charity instead.

Speaking to iFL TV, he said: “He can keep it, give it to charity. We agreed beforehand, because it didn’t go down very well with certain people.

“Promoters shouldn’t be betting on the fight. We’ve got another something that we’re working on, charity-related.

“We’ll maybe make that fight [Jake Paul vs Cheavon Clarke] off the back of the bet.”

Earlier on this week, Paul claimed he could beat anyone in Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing stable who has had less than 10 professional fights.

Hearn then called on him to face Olympian Cheavon Clarke who only made his pro debut back in February.

Paul is 5-0 as a pro boxer, with his last win coming in a rematch with Tyron Woodley in December of last year.