Eddie Hearn reveals 10-man shortlist for Anthony Joshua’s comeback including fellow Olympic champion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has stated that Anthony Joshua has a shortlist of 10 heavyweights for his return to the ring in 2026.

Joshua has not fought since he lost to Daniel Dubois at Wembley in 2024, with the 2012 Olympic gold medallist undergoing surgery on his elbow this summer. Originally slated for a comeback before the end of 2025, Hearn has instead intimated that Joshua’s next fight will come in 2026 against a ‘top-20’ contender.

One name that has circled Joshua’s in recent months has been Frenchman Tony Yoka, who claimed gold at the 2016 Olympics.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

Asked about Yoka, Hearn told Sky Sports: "Tony Yoka, he's definitely on a list of, I don't know, ten?

“I expect it to be a top-20 guy. It's not going to be top-five. This is a comeback fight that should possess some danger to show that we're ready to roll the dice in a massive fight. Nothing really discussed, no offers made. But I'll be going to see AJ next week and we're ready to lock it in."

Hearn believes that a fight against a lower-ranked fighter would enable Joshua to tee up a bigger fight in the future, with fellow former world champion Tyson Fury clearly in AJ’s sights.

At the start of the month Joshua took to social media to call out Fury, with British fight fans dreaming of a bout between the pair for the best part of a decade.

"Now he's back in training and my conversations over the last couple of weeks have been very positive with him about locking in a date and returning,” Hearn added.

“Then I saw that post [directed at Fury]. When AJ posts something like that, you know that he's on.

"He's like 'let's go, I'm back' and that's where we're up to. So the next move is to lock in that fight in early 2026 and then we want Tyson Fury. We expect Fury to have another fight as well, if he's going to fight AJ.”

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Joshua’s team appear confident of finally arranging a bout between their man and Fury, who is currently retired. Similarly to Joshua, ‘The Gypsy King’ has not fought since the back end of 2024, when he lost a rematch to Oleksandr Usyk.

Stressing that nothing was final, Hearn said that Joshua has to come through his next fight unscathed or risk scuppering a date with Fury.

He continued: “There haven't really been any conversations. The kind of vibe I'm getting from the team is 'we're confident it will happen'. But until we start talking, who knows? We're not just putting all our eggs in one basket to say it's Tyson Fury because before that we're going to have another fight and we've got to win that one first."

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.

An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts. For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.