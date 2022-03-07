Eddie Hearn reveals Tyson Fury text message mocking him over Dillian Whyte fight

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Tyson Fury sent him a mocking text after the heavyweight champion’s promoters proved him wrong on the first day of ticket sales for the Dillian Whyte fight.

Frank Warren announced last week that over 85,000 tickets had been sold inside the first three hours of availability to those wishing to attend the heavyweight showdown at Wembley on 23 April.

Warren has said that he is trying to apply to local authorities to increase the fight’s permitted attendance to 100,000, which would break the British post-war record for spectators at a boxing match.

Hearn had forecast that his fellow promoter would struggle to fill the home of the England national football team.

That prompted Fury to poke fun at Hearn’s misplaced prediction after news of the strong initial ticket sales came in.

Hearn said in an interview with iFL TV: “Fury was messaging me last night with a clip of me going, ‘Oh, I don’t think it will sell out.’

“He was like, ‘Haa.’

“I’m like, mate, how are you sitting at home thinking about me?

“I said to him, ‘It’s very cute that you’re thinking about me sweet cheeks, I’ll see you soon. That’s what I replied.”

Warren’s Queensberry Promotions beat out Hearn’s Matchroom with what has been reported as the highest successful purse bid in boxing history.

Hearn’s client Whyte elected not to attend a pre-fight press conference in London last week, instead remaining at a training camp with less than two months to go until the heavyweight clash.

Whyte is looking to end Fury’s unbeaten career in what could be the WBC and The Ring champion’s final professional fight.

Hearn has admitted that he both admires and likes Fury.

“I get a few calls [from him] now and again, missed calls when he’s out and about,” Hearn said of Fury.

“Listen, I actually like Tyson Fury, I don’t mind him at all. He’s a lot different in person to what you see on social media, a lot different.

“He’s actually a very knowledgeable boxing head as well.

“Last time I was with him, he actually went through our entire stable talking about [them], he knows his stuff.”