Tyson Fury’s next heavyweight title defence is on the horizon, with the WBC champion set to take on fellow Briton Dillian Whyte.

Fury was ordered in December to defend his belt against Whyte, who is mandatory challenger to the “Gypsy King” and interim title holder.

Whyte seemed to only sign the contract for the fight on the cusp of the 22 February deadline, finally making the bout official after much taunting from Fury.

“Oh, my God! Dillian Whyte signed his contract for $8million,” Fury said in an Instagram story. “What a surprise! An absolute idiot. Should this even be a talking point? The man signed for the biggest pay day he’s ever gonna get in his life.

“I’m gonna absolutely bust Dillian Whyte like a cheap water balloon, because you’re useless, you big dosser. You useless sausage!”

Here’s all we know about the fight so far.

When is it?

An official date is yet to be confirmed for the bout, though 23 April has been rumoured and looks the likeliest at the moment.

Dillian Whyte has been the WBC’s mandatory challenger for several years (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Where will it take place?

Fury and promoter Frank Warren have repeatedly said the fight will take place in the UK – marking the champion’s first contest on home soil since 2018.

Cardiff and London have been discussed as potential cities to host the fight, with Wembley Stadium on the cards if the English capital is chosen.

What are the odds?

Tyson Fury – 1/7

Dillian Whyte – 4/1

Draw – 25/1

Via Betfair.

How much will the fighters earn?

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren won the purse bid with his effort of approximately £30million, which beat the £23m put forward by Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn. Both were record bids in the entire history of boxing.

An 80/20 per cent purse split was agreed in favour of champion Fury, who will thus take home approximately £22m, while Whyte receives around £6m. Whyte will also reportedly receive a £3m bonus if he wins the fight.

What are the fighters’ records?

Fury, 33, is unbeaten at 31-0-1 (22 knockouts), with a controversial split draw in his first fight with Deontay Wilder giving way to stoppage wins against the American in the “Gypsy King”’s two most recent bouts.

Whyte, 34, has a professional record of (28-2, 19 KOs). He last fought in March 2021, knocking out Alexander Povetkin to avenge his own stoppage loss to the Russian from August 2020.