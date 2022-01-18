Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr has been discharged from hospital after emerging victorious from his slugfest with fierce rival Conor Benn on Saturday night.

Eubank Jr dealt Benn his first defeat of his professional career with a unanimous decision win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with all three judges scoring the contest 116-112 after a 12-round war.

After writing an instant classic in the ring, both bruisers were taken to the Royal London Hospital for precautionary tests and were understood to have been just two beds down from each other.

Eubank Sr, who provided one of the shocks of the night by arriving in support of his son, sat with Benn’s father Nigel in hospital following the latest chapter in their three-decade-plus family rivalry.

Eubank Jr has now been discharged and took to X to thank the fans for making the “once in a lifetime event” happen.

He wrote: "Well, it took nearly three years but we finally got the job done.

"Big shout out to everyone that supported the fight on Saturday & made it the once in a lifetime event that it was… without the fans none of this is possible, thank you."

Benn has already returned to training since coming out on the losing side of his firefight with Eubank Jr, posting videos of him back in the gym.

Benn said in the post-fight press conference that he is eager to get a rematch sorted, with terms reportedly already agreed, but would also be content with going back to welterweight and fighting for WBC gold.