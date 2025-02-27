Eubank Jr vs Benn press conference LIVE: Rivals to face off again after ‘egg slap’ chaos

Chris Eubank Jr slaps Conor Benn with egg in the face during intense press conference

For the second time this week, Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will meet at a press conference for their grudge match.

Ahead of their April clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the British rivals will share a stage at that same venue, two days after their first press conference ended in chaos.

That tense event was punctuated by Eubank Jr slapping Benn in the face with an egg, a reference to the WBC’s 2023 claim that “elevated consumption of eggs” was a “reasonable excuse” for Benn’s adverse drug-test results in 2022.

Those adverse findings thwarted Eubank Jr vs Benn at the 11th hour in October 2022, but the foes will finally square off in April, more than three decades after their fathers settled their own bitter grudge.

Will today’s press conference bring more chaos? Follow live, below, to find out...