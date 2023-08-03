Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Eubank Jr has insisted that Conor Benn’s UK Anti-Doping ruling ‘doesn’t mean anything’, after the organisation cleared the welterweight to box in Britain again.

A fight between Eubank Jr and Benn fell apart in October after the latter failed two drug tests. Benn, 26, was cleared by the WBC earlier this year, with UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) now following suit. However, the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) has suggested that it may challenge Ukad’s ruling.

Eubank Jr, 33, has challenged the ruling in his own way, telling the Daily Mirror on Wednesday (2 August): “Lawyers and court hearings and essays and [Benn’s promoter] Eddie Hearn saying all the things he’s saying... it doesn’t mean anything.

“The fact is you got caught twice, and no one’s ever gonna forget it. It doesn’t mean that you didn’t do what you did, because you did do it.

“You wanna say: ‘I’m absolved and it was all a big misunderstanding.’ Bulls***.”

However, Eubank Jr is still keen to face his fellow Briton after a rematch with Liam Smith in September. Smith stopped Eubank Jr in the fourth round in January, and the pair will now return to the AO Arena in Manchester as the latter eyes revenge.

“Boxing’s a business and I still wanna fight [Benn], so the fight will be made at some point,” Eubank Jr said.