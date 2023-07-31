Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jake Paul will fight Nate Diaz in a crossover boxing match this weekend, as Diaz competes for the first time since leaving the UFC.

YouTube star Paul has quickly gained experience and slowly earned respect as a boxer in recent years, going 6-1 as a professional. Prior to his points loss to Tommy Fury in February, the American was unbeaten, and he holds a decision win against UFC legend Anderson Silva as well as knockouts of former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and MMA star Ben Askren.

Now, the 26-year-old will take on another UFC icon in the form of Diaz. The 38-year-old was always a fan favourite in mixed martial arts but became a crossover star by submitting Conor McGregor in 2016. With that win, Diaz showed off his immense jiu-jitsu experience, though he is also famed for his resilience and cardio – attributes that he implemented to overwhelm some opponents in striking exchanges.

American Diaz left the UFC in September after submitting Tony Ferguson, and now fans wait to see how he will fare in his boxing debut – against a younger opponent no less.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Paul vs Diaz will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday 5 August.

The main card is due to begin at 1am BST on Sunday 6 August (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). Ring walks for the main event are then expected at around 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

Diaz (right) submitted Tony Ferguson in September in his final UFC fight (@UFC via Instagram)

The event will air live on the streaming platform Dazn. It will be available to existing subscribers, and it will also be purchasable on Dazn Pay-Per-View for non-subscribers – at a cost of £14.99.

A Dazn subscription is available to purchase here, with monthly plans starting at £9.99.

Odds

Paul – 1/3

Diaz – 3/1

Draw – 14/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Undisputed women’s featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (Getty Images)

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz (cruiserweight)

Amanda Serrano (C) vs Heather Hardy 2 (undisputed women’s featherweight titles)

Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry (women’s super-middleweight)

Ashton Sylve vs William Silva (lightweight)

Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa (welterweight)

Kevin Newman II vs Quilisto Madera (middleweight)

Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens (super-middleweight)

Noel Cavazos vs Jose Aguayo (welterweight)

Luciano Ramos vs Cee Jay Hamilton (super-lightweight)