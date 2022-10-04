Benn vs Eubank Jr undercard: Who else is fighting this weekend?
All you need to know as the Britons clash in a catchweight contest, nearly 30 years after their fathers’ heated rematch
One of British boxing’s greatest rivalries will be reincarnated on Saturday (8 October), as Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn square off at London’s O2 Arena – almost three decades after their fathers’ final clash.
Chris Eubank stopped Nigel Benn in 1990, before the pair fought to a draw in 1993, and now their sons will meet in a highly-anticipated main event in the English capital.
Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 knockouts) is the more experienced of the two fighters, 33 years old and having learnt from his two professional losses – against Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves.
Meanwhile, 26-year-old Benn is unbeaten at 21-0 (14 KOs) but will be entering uncharted territory as he moves up two weight classes to take on his fellow Briton, who will be cutting three pounds more than usual.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
Benn vs Eubank Jr will take place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 8 October.
The first undercard bout is expected to begin at 4.05pm BST, with the main card set to start at 7pm BST.
Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at 10.20pm BST at the earliest.
How can I watch it?
The fight will air live on pay-per-view on DAZN in the UK and US.
A DAZN subscription is available here at a cost of £7.99 per month, with the PPV priced at £19.99 for subscribers to the streaming service.
Non-subscribers can purchase the PPV for £27.98.
Odds
Benn – 9/5
Eubank – 4/9
Draw – 14/1
Full card
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn (catchweight – 157lbs)
Galal Yafai vs Gohan Rodriguez Garcia (flyweight)
Felix Cash vs Connor Coyle (middleweight)
Ellie Scotney vs Mary Romero (C) (European women’s super-bantamweight title)
Lyndon Arthur vs Cesar Hernan Reynoso (light-heavyweight)
Harlem Eubank vs David Martin Campillo (super-lightweight)
Shannon Courtenay vs Gemma Ruegg (women’s bantamweight)
Chloe Watson vs Nancy Franco (women’s flyweight)
Matty Harris vs Jiri Surmaj (heavyweight)
Maisey Rose vs Judit Hachbold (women’s super-strawweight)
