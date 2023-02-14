Chris Eubank Jr triggers Liam Smith rematch clause after knockout defeat

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Eubank Jr has said he has triggered a rematch clause to fight Liam Smith again, following a TKO defeat by his fellow Briton in January.

Smith stunned Eubank Jr in the fourth round of their main event in Manchester on 21 January, and the latter was quick to suggest that he would pursue a rematch. Eubank Jr also said he was considering an appeal, citing an alleged elbow by Smith in the lead-up to the finish.

A second fight between Brighton-based Eubank Jr and Liverpool’s Smith, who squared off at middleweight in their first bout, now seems to be set.

Eubank Jr, 33, posted a photo of himself at a holiday resort on Tuesday (14 February) while writing on Instagram: “This morning I activated the rematch clause via my lawyers & sent to my promoters @wasserman.

“Happy Valentines Day @liambeefysmith.”

Smith had suggested he would prefer a fresh opponent in his next contest, as the 34-year-old eyed a clash with former world champion Gennady Golovkin, but he now looks to be on course for a second meeting with Eubank Jr.

The Independent has approached Smith’s team for comment.

Eubank Jr’s defeat by Smith was the third of the 33-year-old’s professional career and first via stoppage. Eubank Jr (32-3, 23 knockouts) was paired with Smith (32-3-1, 20 KOs) after a catchweight contest with Conor Benn fell through in October.

Days before Eubank Jr and Benn were due to fight one another, the London bout was cancelled after news emerged that Benn’s drug tests had returned adverse findings.