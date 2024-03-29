Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Florian Marku had a heated exchange with Chris Kongo ahead of their fight on Sunday.

The pair will fight on the Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke undercard, and it was not the first time the pair have had an exchange on camera. Last year they had a press conference altercation, and they will be in the ring again on Easter Sunday.

In a clip on Sky Sports, 31-year-old Marku was shown saying: “Sunday, I’m going to break your face, and you’re going to see that.

“Sunday you’re going to pay for everything you’ve said. You’re going to pay for every word that you say.

“You are scared. After three, four rounds you’re going to be shaking. Your legs, because you are a coward.

“Like you did with Eko (Eussuman), like you did with (Michael) McKinson. You’re going to see that. You don’t have a heart.

“I’m going to show you what you ***** are in the fight night.”

Kongo replied: “It’s all about skills, we’ll see. (It’s) My time baby, you already know. It’s gods time baby.”

Kongo, also aged 31, has previously sparred with the likes of James DeGale and Chris Eubank JR. from higher weight classes, and in his last fight only narrowly lost the British and Commonwealth titles to Essuman on a tight decision back in January 2023.

Kongo, from South London, also lost to McKinson, relinquishing the WBO Global Belt on points in 2021.

Marku, who is originally from Albania, is unbeaten, winning 13 fights and drawing just once in his career.

The fight will take place at the 02 Arena in Greenwich, before the headliner between Wardley and Clarke, a highly-anticipated affair with both going into the fight unbeaten.