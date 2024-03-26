Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This Easter Sunday, Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke will clash in a long-awaited heavyweight title fight in London.

Wardley and Clarke seemed to be on a collision course in 2023, but an agreement between the Britons could not be reached, with Wardley instead defending his national title against David Adeleye in October.

Wardley won that contest in Saudi Arabia via seventh-round TKO, with Olympic medalist Clarke beating Mariusz Wach and David Allen in the meantime.

Now, Wardley and Clarke will finally square off, with the British title and each man’s unbeaten record on the line at the O2 Arena.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Wardley vs Clarke is scheduled to take place on Sunday 31 March at the O2 Arena in London.

The action is set to begin at 6pm GMT (10am PT, 12pm CT, 1pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected at around 10.30pm GMT (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the fights will air live on Sky Sports. In the US, Peacock will air the action live.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Wardley (left) with Boxxer chief Ben Shalom (centre) and Clarke (Getty Images)

Wardley – 4/9

Clarke – 7/4

Draw – 18/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Fabio Wardley (C) vs Frazer Clarke (British heavyweight title)

Florian Marku vs Chris Kongo (welterweight)

Callum Simpson vs Dulla Mbabe (super-middleweight)

Viddal Riley vs Mikael Lawal (cruiserweight)

Alen Babic vs Steve Robinson (heavyweight)

Ben Whittaker vs Leon Willings (light-heavyweight)