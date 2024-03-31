✕ Close Johnny Fisher: Knocking Out Barriers from Rugby to Boxing

Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke will go head to head at London’s O2 Arena tonight, in a long-awaited clash for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles.

Wardley was ordered to defend the British belt against Clarke one year ago, but the latter’s team removed him from purse bids for the fight – to the frustration of both heavyweights.

Wardley, 29, went on to stop David Adeleye in October to pick up the Commonwealth title and remain undefeated, while Clarke, 32, notched wins over Mariusz Wach and David Allen – also staying unbeaten.

Now, Wardley and the Olympic bronze medalist will finally square off, as they headline at the O2 in this highly-anticipated grudge match, with viral star Ben Whittaker among the undercard fighters.

Follow live updates and results from Wardley vs Clarke and the undercard fights, below.