Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Latest fight updates and results tonight as Ben Whittaker stars on undercard
Follow live as Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke clash for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles
Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke will go head to head at London’s O2 Arena tonight, in a long-awaited clash for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles.
Wardley was ordered to defend the British belt against Clarke one year ago, but the latter’s team removed him from purse bids for the fight – to the frustration of both heavyweights.
Wardley, 29, went on to stop David Adeleye in October to pick up the Commonwealth title and remain undefeated, while Clarke, 32, notched wins over Mariusz Wach and David Allen – also staying unbeaten.
Now, Wardley and the Olympic bronze medalist will finally square off, as they headline at the O2 in this highly-anticipated grudge match, with viral star Ben Whittaker among the undercard fighters.
Follow live updates and results from Wardley vs Clarke and the undercard fights, below.
Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Main event and undercard in full
Fabio Wardley (C) vs Frazer Clarke (British heavyweight title)
Florian Marku vs Chris Kongo (welterweight)
Ben Whittaker vs Leon Willings (light-heavyweight)
Viddal Riley vs Mikael Lawal (cruiserweight)
Callum Simpson vs Dulla Mbabe (super-middleweight)
Alen Babic vs Steve Robinson (heavyweight)
Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: How to watch in UK and US
In the UK, the fights will air live on Sky Sports. In the US, Peacock will air the action live.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Start time and ring walks
The earliest fight will begin at 5pm BST tonight (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with the main card starting one hour later, and main-event ring walks expected at around 8.30pm BST (12.30pm PT, 2.30pm CT, 3.30pm ET).
Wardley vs Clarke LIVE
