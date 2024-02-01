Kody ‘Big Mo’ Mommaerts on life as ringmaster inside the combat sports arena

Independent Sport's Alex Pattle sits down for a chat with MMA and boxing MC Kody 'Big Mo' Mommaerts to get the inside story of what life's like for big-night MCs who bring a touch of razzmatazz to the ring.

'Big Mo' tells Alex about the feeling he gets being the only one in the arena who knows the result for the moments before he announces who's won the big fights, and what it takes to be a key component in hyping audiences up both in the arena and at home before the fighters step inside the ring.