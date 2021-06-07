Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez was quick to react on social media after Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul on Sunday night.

Retired world champion Mayweather, 44, took on 26-year-old Paul at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, and the contest went all eight rounds.

With no judges involved in the bout, which saw neither fighter wear headgear but both sport 10oz gloves, a knockout was the only way to secure victory – and even then, there would be no ‘official winner’.

In any case, Mayweather was unable to knock out Paul, who weighed in at 189.5lbs ahead of the fight – almost 35lbs heavier than his fellow American.

Multiple-weight world champion Canelo, whose sole defeat came at the hands of Mayweather in 2013, reacted immediately after the final bell on Sunday.

The Mexican, who has a record of 56-1-2, simply posted a face-palm emoji on Twitter, seemingly unimpressed by the exploits of his old foe Mayweather.

“I had fun,” Mayweather said after the fight. “You’ve got to realise, I’m not 21 anymore.

“He’s better than I thought he was. He’s a tough, rough competitor. I was surprised by him.

“He knew how to use his weight and tie me up.”

Paul said: “I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again. Everyone has it in them. Floyd Mayweather, it was an honour.

“You never know with this guy. I’m going to go home thinking: ‘Did Floyd let me survive?’

“This is the coolest thing ever. Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul 2?”