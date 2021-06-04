Floyd Mayweather will finally battle YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition bout this Sunday.

Their initial fight date for 20 February was scuppered with fresh talks about dates, venues and the potential for a crowd with the easing of the Cvoid-19 pandemic in the United States.

A new date was finally agreed on though, with a new date in the diary for the undefeated American and self-proclaimed TBE (The Best Ever) to finally pull on the gloves once again.

Since bringing up a half-century of wins with a 50-0 record as a professional, Mayweather has pursued lucrative exhibitions to pad his finances, with the New Year’s Eve exhibition in Japan back in 2018 his last outing.

‘Money’ might be 43-years-old, but he displayed plenty of power to wipe out Tenshin Nasukawa to bank $9 million for just 139 seconds of work.

Mayweather is still no closer to returning to a professional ring, having last starred against MMA crossover star Conor McGregor in August 2017, emerging victorious via stoppage in the 10th round.

Paul, like his brother Jake, has pursued a boxing career, capitalising on his popularity on social media with one professional fight, a rematch against fellow YouTuber KSI, whom he lost to by split decision, with the initial ‘white collar’ bout a draw.

Paul has age on his side, at just 25 years, 18 years Mayweather’s junior, as well as weight and size, but that is where it stops.

“These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games," Mayweather said. “Three years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. Logan Paul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again.”

Here is everything you need to know about the fight:

What time is Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul?

The fight is now scheduled to take place on Sunday 6 June 2021, having been rescheduled from the previous day.

It will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in front of fans.

The main card is set to get underway around midnight UK time with the main event set for around 4am.

How can I watch Mayweather vs Paul?

The fight will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK at a cost of £16.95.

Once purchased fans can also stream the fight on the Sky Sports Box Office app or website.

What weight will Mayweather vs Paul be contested at?

There is quite the difference in size between the two, and they will not be able to get to the same weight class. So a proposed 30-pound gap has been suggested, with limits of 160 lbs for Mayweather and 190 lbs for Paul.

What are the Mayweather vs Paul fight rules?

There are set to be eight, three-minute rounds.

The fight is an exhibition so there will no judges and no winner read out if the fight goes the distance. As a result the match will not go down on either fighter’s professional records.

Knockouts are allowed, however, with both fighters donning 12oz gloves and no headgear.

What are the Mayweather vs Paul fight odds?

Mayweather - 1/8

Draw - 326/25

Paul - 9/2

Who is fighting on the Mayweather vs Paul undercard?

The card is as follows:

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Badou Jack vs Dervin Colina

Jarrett Hurd vs Luis Arias

Chad Johnson vs Brian Maxwell

Mayweather vs Paul fight prediction

Despite the difference in size and weight, look for Mayweather to show his class and avoid even one punch throughout the fight.

Given there will be no judges if Mayweather wants the win he will have to put Paul on his backside, if the YouTube sensation is brave enough to step into range for ‘Money’ to take him out.

Mayweather’s power will still be plenty strong enough to drop a man of Paul’s size and he should be able to end the fight at will, probably mid rounds.