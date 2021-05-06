Floyd Mayweather Jr and Logan Paul will meet for the first time ahead of next month’s exhibition bout later today.

It will be a chance for the YouTube star to begin the mind games and start the trash talk in an attempt to unsettle the legendary boxer, who has only been too willing to fight fire with fire in the build-up to some of his most famous fights over the years.

The pair will touch gloves on 6 June, with Mayweather continuing his post-fighting career in exhibition bouts.

The American was last seen inside a ring when he destroyed Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year’s Eve in 2018.

The postponement of the bout has also allowed the event to secure a crowd at Miami’s Hard Rock stadium. Paul posted on Instagram on Wednesday night: “Press conference tomorrow. Finally face to face with Floyd Mayweather 3 pm EST.”

When is the face to face?

The face to face will be on 6 May, according to Paul himself, a month before the fight on 6 June.

It is scheduled to start at 8pm BST (12pm PT/3pm ET).

How can I watch and is there a live stream?

You will be able to watch the face-to-face and behinds the scenes action from Hard Rock Stadium on both Mayweather and Paul’s Instagram accounts - which are linked below.

A post on Mayweather Promotions said: “Whose side are you on?! @floydmayweather & @loganpaul are going live on their IG’s today at 3pm ET to give you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look inside today’s face-off live from @hardrockstadium! #MayweatherPaul #BraggingRights.”

Alternatively, check back with Independent Sport, as we will be providing all the main takeaways from the first meeting between the pair.