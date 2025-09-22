Floyd Mayweather hints at return to professional boxing after Mike Tyson fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Floyd Mayweather has hinted he could return to professional boxing following an exhibition fight with Mike Tyson.

Mayweather will take part in what is expected to be a tame joust with the legendary Tyson, following Tyson’s meek duel with YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul.

It is the latest in a series of money-spinning unofficial bouts, which have seen Mayweather go up against MMA fighters and reality TV figures.

Mayweather has not fought an officially sanctioned fight since he retired with a perfect 50-0 record in 2017, when he stopped former UFC champion Conor McGregor. But the 48-year-old suggested he is considering a comeback, telling TMZ: “There’s been talks. There’s been talks. It’s possible.

“We just don’t know. But as of right now, everything is going great, and I feel good. Working hard every day and I can’t wait for 2026.”

Mayweather’s contest with Tyson is yet to be confirmed, with a date some time in the spring of 2026 mooted, but talks are ongoing over a venue, financial details and the rules of engagement.

Tyson recently claimed it was Mayweather’s idea to pursue a fight with him.

Speaking at a Hard Rock Bet VIP event, Tyson told rapper Fat Joe: “I was minding my own business. I wasn’t bothering nobody. He just wanted to pick a fight.”

Tyson admitted he is surprised that Mayweather wants to face him given the size difference between them as he sent out an ominous warning to his rival.

“This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen,” Tyson added. “However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable, and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets. I still can't believe Floyd wants to really do this.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

"It's going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it's signed and it's happening!"