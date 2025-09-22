The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Floyd Mayweather hints at return to professional boxing after Mike Tyson fight
Mayweather will meet Tyson in an exhibition next year but says he is considering a serious return to the boxing game
Floyd Mayweather has hinted he could return to professional boxing following an exhibition fight with Mike Tyson.
Mayweather will take part in what is expected to be a tame joust with the legendary Tyson, following Tyson’s meek duel with YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul.
It is the latest in a series of money-spinning unofficial bouts, which have seen Mayweather go up against MMA fighters and reality TV figures.
Mayweather has not fought an officially sanctioned fight since he retired with a perfect 50-0 record in 2017, when he stopped former UFC champion Conor McGregor. But the 48-year-old suggested he is considering a comeback, telling TMZ: “There’s been talks. There’s been talks. It’s possible.
“We just don’t know. But as of right now, everything is going great, and I feel good. Working hard every day and I can’t wait for 2026.”
Mayweather’s contest with Tyson is yet to be confirmed, with a date some time in the spring of 2026 mooted, but talks are ongoing over a venue, financial details and the rules of engagement.
Tyson recently claimed it was Mayweather’s idea to pursue a fight with him.
Speaking at a Hard Rock Bet VIP event, Tyson told rapper Fat Joe: “I was minding my own business. I wasn’t bothering nobody. He just wanted to pick a fight.”
Tyson admitted he is surprised that Mayweather wants to face him given the size difference between them as he sent out an ominous warning to his rival.
“This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen,” Tyson added. “However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable, and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets. I still can't believe Floyd wants to really do this.
"It's going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it's signed and it's happening!"
