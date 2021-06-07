Floyd Mayweather hints at retirement as he appears to rule out fighting Logan Paul again

Floyd Mayweather has hinted that his fight against Logan Paul may be the last of his career.

The former five-weight world champion has been in retirement ever since beating MMA superstar Conor McGregor in 2017 to move his professional record to 50-0.

He returned to the ring to beat kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa inside one round in 2019 before a second exhibition fight with YouTube sensation Paul in Miami on Sunday night.

Given his vast experience advantage, Money was widely expected to take Paul out early but failed to do so as the contest went the full eight-rounds.

And afterwards he appeared to suggest that the fight at Hard Rock Stadium is “probably” his last.

“As far as me fighting again, absolutely not,” the 44-year-old said of a return to competitive boxing. “As far as me doing another exhibition, probably not.”

Despite dominating the contest throughout, Mayweather was unable to put his rookie opponent away.

Under exhibition rules that left the fight with no winner with Mayweather admitting afterwards that Paul surprised him in the ring.

“I had fun. You’ve got to realise I’m not 21 anymore. He’s better than I thought he was," he said.

“He’s a tough, rough competitor. I was surprised by him. He knew how to use his weight and tie me up."

Mayweather landed the heavier shots as expected but Paul weathered the storm and against the odds managed to take the fight the distance.

"I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again," he said. "Everyone has it in them. Floyd Mayweather, it was an honour.

"You never know with this guy. I’m going to go home thinking, ‘Did Floyd let me survive.’ This is the coolest thing ever."