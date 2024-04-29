Francis Ngannou mourns death of 18-month-old son Kobe in heartbreaking Instagram post

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The heavyweight boxer and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou has opened up on the death of his young son Kobe in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

Reports on Monday emerging from Cameroon suggested Ngannou’s 18-month-old son had tragically died, and the fighter confirmed the news, writing: “Too soon to leave but yet he’s gone. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he’s laying without life.”

The circumstances surrounding Kobe’s passing are unclear.

Ngannou had earlier tweeted on X: “‘What’s the purpose of life if what we’re fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!? Why is life so unfair and merciless? Why does life always take what we don’t have? I’m f***ing tired.”

Conor McGregor was among those in the combat community to send their condolences, writing: “I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time.”

Ngannou’s coach, Eric Nicksick, wrote: “It’s been a heavy few days, words can’t express the pain we all feel for the Ngannou family during this time. Please keep Francis and his family in your heart, and may this be a reminder of the fragility of life. Say ‘I love you’ more often, tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.”

more to follow...