Tokyo Olympian Frazer Clarke signs first professional boxing contract

Olympic bronze medalist Frazer Clarke has signed his first professional boxing contract, with his debut set to take place in 2022.

Clarke stepped onto the podium for Great Britain in Tokyo this summer, and now the 30-year-old is making the switch from amateur to professional boxing – and from super heavyweight to heavyweight – as he draws inspiration from training partner Anthony Joshua.

Clarke, who has signed a long-term contract with BOXXER and Sky Sports, could make his pro debut on the undercard of Amir Khan’s long-awaited grudge match with Kell Brook in Manchester this February.

“Signing with BOXXER is massive for me,” Clarke said after his deal was announced on Friday. “Since I got back from the Olympics, there’s been a lot of interest in where I was going to go.

“After weighing up all the options and speaking to the guys at BOXXER and Sky Sports, I came to this decision and here we are, ready to take the first step.

“There’s a long road ahead of us, but I’m more than willing to learn. It’s going to be a difficult task to get to where I want to be, to become a world champion. But I want people to follow the journey, because I’m sure it’s going to be exciting.

“Anthony Joshua is on the end of the phone and he’s one of those people that’s been there and done it. I’d be silly to have access to him and not use it. Definitely that will be a phone call I’m looking forward to!”

The Staffordshire fighter will be trained by Angel Fernandez, who has also worked with Joshua.

Clarke, who has an amateur record of 63-25 with five knockout wins, won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games before serving as GB’s boxing captain in Tokyo this year.

BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom hailed the deal with Clarke as a “landmark signing”.

“Frazer is the next big thing in British heavyweight boxing,” Shalom said, “and now coming off his success in Tokyo he’s set on winning major world titles in the professional ranks.

“With his pedigree, I think it’s only a matter of time.”