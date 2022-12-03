Jump to content

Liveupdated1670089421

Fury vs Chisora LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight tonight

Follow round-by-round updates from the heavyweight title fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 03 December 2022 17:43
Comments
Tyson Fury promises "carnage" as Chisora weighs-in at a career heaviest

Tyson Fury defends the WBC heavyweight title against Derek Chisora at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight.

The Britons have fought one another twice before, with Fury beating his friend on points in 2011 before claiming a TKO victory in their 2014 rematch.

The undefeated Fury, 34, later held the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles before a two-year hiatus from the sport gave way to a comeback and his current run as WBC champion, a status he retained by knocking out Dillian Whyte in April.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Chisora is 33-12 as a professional and most recently beat Kubrat Pulev via split decision in July.

Follow round-by-round updates from Fury vs Chisora with our live blog below.

1670089360

Fury vs Chisora

Here’s this evening’s fight card in full (subject to change):

Tyson Fury (C) vs Derek Chisora (WBC heavyweight title)

Daniel Dubois (C) vs Kevin Lerena (WBA Regular heavyweight title)

Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk (lightweight)

Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky (light-heavyweight)

Hosea Burton vs Reinis Porozovs (cruiserweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti (featherweight)

Royston Barney Smith vs Cruz Perez (super-featherweight)

Who is fighting on Fury vs Chisora undercard tonight?

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 card: Who else is fighting?

Alex Pattle3 December 2022 17:42
1670088558

Fury vs Chisora

Here’s Steve Bunce on tonight’s heavyweight title fight:

“Forget friendships, previous fights and form because Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora have agreed a secret deal to stand and fight tonight. It would be nice.

“Fury and Chisora have fought twice, both for the British heavyweight title, and Fury won both times; Fury on points in 2011, and in 2014 Chisora was pulled out at the end of 10 rounds. They have a rivalry and they also have a friendship.

“The fight this evening is for Fury’s WBC heavyweight title and 60,000 people have bought tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; in April, Fury fought and won in front of 95,000 at Wembley. They are astounding numbers.

“Fury and Chisora arranged the fight a few months ago during a phone call. Fury needed an opponent and Chisora wanted the fight. This week they have been respectful, embraced, shook hands and, at the same time, insisted that they will put on a real show. They shook hands on delivering ‘something unforgettable’.”

More here:

Can Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora put on a real show?

When Fury needed an opponent, Chisora picked up the phone. The heavyweight champion is the overwhelming favourite, but this is not a comedy fight

Alex Pattle3 December 2022 17:29
1670087542

Fury vs Chisora

Alex Pattle3 December 2022 17:12

