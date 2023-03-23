Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Andy Ruiz Jr has called out Tyson Fury, after the latter’s fight with Oleksandr Usyk fell through.

Fury and Usyk were in talks over an undisputed heavyweight title fight, which was targeted for 29 April at London’s Wembley Stadium, but promoters confirmed on Wednesday (22 March) that the bout would not go ahead.

Ukrainian Usyk is now expected to fight WBA mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois, while Fury’s next move is unclear.

And Ruiz Jr has taken the opportunity to call out the Briton, taking to Instagram to share a poster of himself and Fury squaring off.

“Who would like to see this fight? #Letsgo,” wrote the Mexican-American, who held the unified heavyweight titles for six months in 2019.

Ruiz Jr, 33, stunned Anthony Joshua with a TKO win that June, but he dropped the belts back to “AJ” at the end of the year with a decision loss.

Ruiz Jr bounced back from that defeat with a points victory over Chris Arreola in May 2021, before outpointing Luis Ortiz last September.

The Mexican-American has since been linked to a potential fight with Deontay Wilder, whom Fury has fought three times.

Fury, 34, drew with Wilder in 2018, before taking the WBC title from the American, 37, with a TKO in 2020. Fury then stopped Wilder again in 2021 to retain the gold.