Oleksandr Usyk reveals mother’s chilling threat to Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk has revealed his mother’s anger at Tyson Fury after the Briton shoved him at a pre-fight press conference last year, saying she wanted to ‘kill’ the “Gypsy King”.

Usyk and Fury will clash in Saudi Arabia on Saturday (18 May) to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years. The bout was initially scheduled for February but was delayed after Fury suffered a cut over his eye, though the original timeline for the fight meant the launch press conference took place in November.

At that face-off in London, Fury shoved Usyk – a move that infuriated the Ukrainian’s mother, Usyk has revealed.

“Mama is angry all the time, a little bit,” the 37-year-old told Boxing King Media on Sunday (12 May).

“‘Hey, why did this man push you? What did this man say to you?’ I said: ‘Mum, it’s a show, it’s just a show. Please relax.’

“[She said:] ‘Listen, if this man pushes you, I’ll kill [him].’”

Fury and Usyk will both enter their fight unbeaten. Fury, 35, holds the WBC heavyweight title, while Usyk is WBA, WBO and IBF champion.

Fury last fought in October, surviving a knockdown by ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou to win a hotly-disputed decision in their non-title bout.

Usyk last boxed in August, stopping Daniel Dubois after climbing off the canvas following a controversial low blow.

