Tyson Fury unleashes explosive verbal assault on Oleksandr Usyk at face-off in London

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tyson Fury unleashed an explosive verbal rant at Oleksandr Usyk on Thursday, when the heavyweights came face to face at a press conference in London, ahead of their undisputed title fight.

It was confirmed on Thursday (16 November) that WBC champion Fury and unified champion Usyk will clash in Saudi Arabia on 17 February. The winner of that bout will be crowned the first undisputed title holder at heavyweight since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

And Fury, 35, was fired up, taking aim at 36-year-old Usyk with all manner of insults.

“I’m gonna relieve the Ukrainian of all the belts, I’m gonna bust him,” the Briton said of Usyk, who is unbeaten like Fury. “Sausage. Ugly, little man. Rabbit. Run, rabbit, run. You know what’s coming: You’re getting smashed to bits, sausage. You beat all the rest of them, but you ain’t beat Tyson Fury yet.

“His b*****s have shrivelled up now. Sissy with an earring in, sausage. Motherf****r, you’re getting knocked out cold. You can’t beat me, you can never beat me. If you beat me in your dreams, you better wake up and apologise – I stole that from [Muhammad] Ali, by the way, sorry.

“I came here to pick a fight, I didn’t get all dressed up for nothing. I’m getting a little bit carried away here. I’m excited, and I’m enjoying it. I’ve been in many, many heavyweight title fights before; now is the most important one. It’s gonna be a fight for the ages. We’ve been chosen, and I believe we’re both destined to be here. There’s only one winner, and I’m destined to become undisputed champion and to cement my status as the No 1 fighter of this era.

“Easier said than done, I know that. He’s tricky, a good boxer, but I’ve seen many men like him before; when they fight the big men, they struggle. He’s gonna struggle on 17 February, and he’s gonna lose. Never mind the size. It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog. But when you meet a man who’s also got the dog in him and is bigger than you, let’s put it in a nutshell: You’re f****d.

(Action Images via Reuters)

“He’s nowhere near the biggest threat [I’ve faced]. We know he’s slick, a southpaw, but I can outbox him or I can get on the front foot and slaughter him. There’s plenty of ways that I can skin this cat.”

Usyk was more reserved but said: “Thank you very much, people. I will speak in the ring. You stop, [Fury]? Enough? I’m a little man, but I will be champ.

“I want to tell one story, which looks very similar to our story with Tyson, about David and Goliath. When the Lord gives me Tyson in my hands, I will do my job.” Fury replied: “Impossible. The Lord would never deliver me to you, son, ever – especially a man wearing earrings, believe that.”

Fury (34-0-1, 24 knockouts) won the WBC title with his stoppage win over Deontay Wilder in 2020, after the pair fought to a controversial split draw in 2018. The 35-year-old has since retained the belt against Wilder, Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora, winning each fight via stoppage.

In October, he recovered from a shock knockdown to beat ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou on points in Riyadh, though the result proved controversial. Fury’s WBC belt was not on the line in that fight.

Meanwhile, Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) won the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts with a decision win over Anthony Joshua in 2021. The southpaw then retained the gold with another points victory over the Briton in 2022, before stopping Joshua’s compatriot Daniel Dubois in August.