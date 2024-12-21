Third judge for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk confirmed as coin flip settles dispute
Fernando Barbosa had been set to score the bout in Riyadh, but he withdrew due to illness late on Thursday
The third judge for Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight championship rematch has been confirmed, with a coin toss settling the dispute between rival camps ahead of tonight’s showdown in Saudi Arabia.
Fernando Barbosa had been set to score the bout in Riyadh, but he withdrew due to illness late on Thursday before he could fly to Saudi Arabia.
Fury and Usyk’s teams were split on which judge should replace Barbosa and Fury’s promoter Frank Warren reportedly suggested that a coin toss should settle the issue.
But it has now been confirmed that Ignacio Robles will join officials Pat Morley and Gerardo Martinez at ringside. Steve Weisfeld, who made the journey to Saudi Arabia on Thursday night, was also in contention, but the coin toss determined Robles will officiate instead.
In the first contest between Usyk, 37, and Fury, 36, the Ukrainian earned scorecards of 115-112 (judge Manuel Oliver Palomo) and 114-113 (Mike Fitzgerald), while the Briton snatched the other card (114-113, Craig Metcalfe).
The Independent scored the bout 115-112 to Usyk, and most observers agreed that the former cruiserweight king was a rightful winner. Yet Fury accused the judges of favouring Usyk due to Ukraine’s ongoing invasion by Russia.
Saturday’s rematch will also feature an AI judge, according to Saudi adviser Turki Al-Sheikh, though they will not impact the official scoring.
Usyk’s victory seven months ago kept him unbeaten and crowned him the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years, while Fury suffered defeat for the first time.
