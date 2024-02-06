Tyson Fury reveals training plans after getting stitches for sparring injury

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury has received stitches in the cut that caused his fight with Oleksandr Usyk to be delayed, and the Briton has also revealed his new training plans for the bout.

Fury and Usyk were to due fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 17 February, but it was revealed on Friday that the WBC heavyweight champion had suffered a cut above his eye in sparring – where he was training in the Saudi city.

As a result, the undisputed title fight has been postponed until 18 May.

In his latest update since sustaining the injury, Fury took to social media on Tuesday to show off his stitches and say: “Back to reality today, back to the good old Morecambe Bay weather – rain, wind, cold.

“Back to the school runs, back to real-life stuff. Can’t wait to get back into training camp in Saudi and absolutely smash it.”

Fury, 35, last boxed in October, narrowly beating ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou on points after recovering from a knockdown. The bout, which marked Ngannou’s boxing debut, was not a WBC title fight.

Ukrainian Usyk last fought in August, retaining the unified heavyweight belts with a stoppage win over Daniel Dubois.

Fury and Usyk are both unbeaten, with the Briton holding the WBC title and Usyk, 37, reigning as WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion.