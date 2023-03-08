Tyson Fury has ‘turned down’ Oleksandr Usyk purse split, says Ukrainian’s promoter

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury has rejected a purse split of 60-40 in the favour of the winner of his fight with Oleksandr Usyk, the latter’s promoter has said.

Fury and Usyk are expected to clash this year to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion, but Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said this week that negotiations have hit a roadblock of sorts.

Now Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk has suggested that Fury’s monetary demands are the reason for the delay.

Discussing negotiations around the fight, Krassyuk told Talksport on Wednesday (8 March): “We are not asking for a figure, we are asking for a split, and probably the split doesn’t work well if someone is asking for a figure. I can definitely say that it’s not our party.

“We have said that we want this fight to happen as much as possible, and we are in the position to share whatever the fight generates. If it generates a lot, then we are happy to share it; if it doesn’t, it is what it is.

“We initially agreed for 50-50, but then Tyson was asking for some bigger money. So, we made it clear that we are ready to go 60-40, but the winner takes 60. That was our latest offer.”

When asked if Fury had turned down the offer, Krassyuk said: “Yes, exactly.”

“Maybe someone wants to avoid the danger and to stay in a comfortable position,” he added. “I don’t know and I really don’t care.

“Normally when a fighter does not want to take a fight, he asks for something impossible so it doesn’t take place. On the other side, I’m really optimistic.

Oleksandr Usyk (left) and his promoter Alex Krassyuk (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“[But] maybe Tyson is not ready yet; maybe he’s is not ready mentally, maybe he’s not ready physically. Whatever, I don’t know, and we don’t really care.

“We want to make it happen. If he doesn’t want it, we can’t make him want it.”

Ukrainian Usyk last fought in August, outpointing Anthony Joshua for the second time in 11 months. With the victory, the 36-year-old retained the unified heavyweight titles that he took from Joshua in their first fight.

Meanwhile, Fury last competed in December. The Briton, 34, stopped compatriot Derek Chisora late in their trilogy bout to remain WBC champion.

Both Fury and Usyk are unbeaten, and a fight between the pair would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.