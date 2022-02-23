Dillian Whyte was “winding up” Tyson Fury by signing a bout agreement at the last possible moment, according to Eddie Hearn.

In December, WBC heavyweight champion Fury was ordered to defend his title against mandatory challenger and interim champion Whyte, who had until 12am GMT on Tuesday to sign a contract to fight his fellow Briton.

Whyte did so just in time to beat the deadline, leading Fury to joke: “Oh, my God, my head hurts from all the mind games that Dillian Whyte’s been playing on me. Oh, my God, I’m so sore. I don’t know whether I’m coming or going. My training camp’s a mess.”

Whyte’s promoter Hearn has confirmed that his fighter was playing mind games with Fury ahead of the pair’s 23 April clash, which is expected to take place in the UK – likely at Wembley Stadium.

“You lot make me laugh,” Hearn told iFL TV. “Do you honestly think Dillian Whyte is not gonna fight Tyson Fury – or sign to fight him? What else is he gonna do?

“Just because Dillian’s f*****g with them and just winding them all up, not coming out screaming and shouting, that doesn’t mean he’s hiding.

Tyson Fury (left) during his last fight, a stoppage win against Deontay Wilder (AP)

“He’s not, he’s working away in Portugal to win this fight. And that’s where we’re at.”

Hearn also dismissed reports that he had attempted to talk Whyte out of fighting Fury by proposing alternative opponents.

“Absolute b******s. There’s never been one conversation about another fight since this purse bid, since this fight was ordered,” Hearn said. “This is it. The reason for the delay is the contracts that were being sent. There’s still some issues that are being resolved [by Whyte’s lawyer], but Dillian Whyte has signed his end, so all good.”

Hearn specifically dismissed suggestions that Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora had been discussed as alternative opponents for Whyte.

“There’s never been one conversation about a fight with ‘AJ’, never been one conversation about a fight with Derek Chisora – just Tyson Fury against Dillian Whyte.”