Liveupdated1682207100

Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis LIVE: Latest fight updates

Follow all the latest updates from the 136lbs catchweight fight in Las Vegas

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Sunday 23 April 2023 00:45
Comments
Garcia and Davis arrive in Las Vegas ahead of blockbuster fight

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis will square off in one of the biggest fights of the year tonight, meeting in a catchweight contest in Las Vegas.

Davis holds the WBA lightweight title, while Garcia is a former WBC interim champion in the division, but the Americans will clash at 136lbs as they put their unbeaten records on the line.

A protege of Floyd Mayweather, southpaw Davis has a professional record of 28-0 with 26 knockouts, justifying the 28-year-old’s nickname of “Tank”. Meanwhile, Garcia – promoted by Oscar De La Hoya – holds a record of 23-0 (19 KOs). At just 24 years old, “King Ryan” already holds stoppage wins over Luke Campbell and most recently Javier Fortuna.

Tonight’s main event at the T-Mobile Arena has been anticipated for years, and Davis’ recent legal issues threatened to delay it further, but despite boxing’s penchant for letting down fans, the sport is set to deliver this evening; Garcia and Davis will look to settle their grudge in front of a sold-out Vegas crowd.

Follow live updates from Garcia vs Davis below.

1682207100

Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis LIVE

The event will stream live on Dazn in the UK and selected European countries, and on Dazn pay-per-view in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It will also be available as a Showtime pay-per-view in the US.

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis online and on TV tonight

All you need to know about one of the most-anticipated fights among boxing purists in recent years

Alex Pattle23 April 2023 00:45
1682205600

Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis LIVE

Tonight’s event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main card is due to begin at 1am BST (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). Ring walks for the main event are then expected at approximately 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

What time does Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis start in UK and US tonight?

All you need to know about one of the most-anticipated fights among boxing purists in recent years

Alex Pattle23 April 2023 00:20
1682204400

Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis LIVE

Gervonta Davis (left) faces off with Ryan Garcia ahead of their main-event clash

(Getty Images)
Alex Pattle23 April 2023 00:00

