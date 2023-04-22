Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis LIVE: Latest fight updates

✕ Close Garcia and Davis arrive in Las Vegas ahead of blockbuster fight

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis will square off in one of the biggest fights of the year tonight, meeting in a catchweight contest in Las Vegas.

Davis holds the WBA lightweight title, while Garcia is a former WBC interim champion in the division, but the Americans will clash at 136lbs as they put their unbeaten records on the line.

A protege of Floyd Mayweather, southpaw Davis has a professional record of 28-0 with 26 knockouts, justifying the 28-year-old’s nickname of “Tank”. Meanwhile, Garcia – promoted by Oscar De La Hoya – holds a record of 23-0 (19 KOs). At just 24 years old, “King Ryan” already holds stoppage wins over Luke Campbell and most recently Javier Fortuna.

Tonight’s main event at the T-Mobile Arena has been anticipated for years, and Davis’ recent legal issues threatened to delay it further, but despite boxing’s penchant for letting down fans, the sport is set to deliver this evening; Garcia and Davis will look to settle their grudge in front of a sold-out Vegas crowd.