When George Kambosos Jr and Richardson Hitchins square off this weekend, a world title, unbeaten record, and pride will be on the line.

Kambosos Jr aims to become a two-weight world champion here, as the former unified lightweight title-holder challenges Hitchins for the IBF super-lightweight belt.

The undefeated Hitchins (19-0, 7 knockouts) claimed the gold by earning a split-decision win over Australia’s Liam Paro in December, and now he duels with another Aussie. The 27-year-old will do so in New York City, his hometown, against a man with whom he has conjured bad blood in Kambosos Jr (22-3, 10 KOs).

Thursday’s press conference saw Kambosos Jr, 31, shove the American, who had taunted him over a $50,000 bet, before insults were exchanged. Then, Kambosos Jr’s father appeared to strike Hitchins’s trainer with a microphone, leading the latter to grab a chair in an apparent effort to throw it across the stage.

However, he was thwarted by Hitchins, before promoter Eddie Hearn cancelled the planned face-off. So, here’s all you need to know about the upcoming grudge match.

When is the fight?

Kambosos Jr vs Hitchins will take place on Saturday 14 June at the Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City.

The main card will begin at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday), with main-event ring walks expected at 4.25am BST on Sunday (8.25pm PT / 10.25pm CT / 11.25pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The fight and its undercard will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries worldwide. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

Odds

George Kambosos Jr (left) and Richardson Hitchins face off atop the Empire State Building ( Getty )

Kambosos Jr – 7/1

Hitchins – 1/12

Draw – 22/1

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

Richardson Hitchins (C) vs George Kambosos Jr (IBF super-lightweight title)

Andy Cruz vs Hironori Mishiro (lightweight)

Alexis Barriere vs Roney Hines (heavyweight)

Ernesto Mercado vs Jonathan Montrel (super-lightweight)

Zaquin Moses vs Carl Rogers (super-featherweight)

Pablo Valdez vs Cesar Diaz (welterweight)

Nishant Dev vs Josue Silva (super-welterweight)

Adam Maca vs Rafael Castillo (super-bantamweight)

