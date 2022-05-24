Gervonta Davis confirms Mayweather Promotions split after Rolly Romero fight

Gervonta Davis has confirmed he is leaving Mayweather Promotions after his bout against Rolly Romero this Saturday.

The fighter has been with the promoter, which was founded by Floyd Mayweather in 2007, since 2015 and has remained undefeated since with his record 26-0. But he now says it is time to be the one in control of his own career.

“Yes, sir,” he told The Last Stand Podcast when asked if he’s leaving. “It’s about just becoming that man, handling your own responsibility, your own priorities. So I feel as though it’s my career, so I feel as though I need to be the one to control my career. And it’s time.”

All eyes are on Davis’ fight on Saturday and it is a tough one to call. Fighter Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela initially tipped Davis for the win but has now backtracked on his prediction.

“I kept saying Tank [Davis], but the other night, I couldn’t sleep, and I was watching a lot of film. I’m going to say I’m going to slide with Rolly. I think he’s going to be bigger and stronger than Tank,” Valenzuela said.

“Tank stopped Leo [Santa Cruz], but Leo is a smaller fighter. He had trouble with [Yuriorkis] Gamboa. Gamboa is not a natural 135-pounder, but still a small 135.

“Watching the [Mario] Barrios fight, he was landing some shots, but Barrios was there to take him. I don’t think Rolly is going to be there. He’ll make it awkward.

“He’s bigger and has a bigger base, a stronger base. So it’s going to be interesting. It’s going to be an interesting fight, but I think it’s 50-50.”