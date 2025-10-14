Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua has received a fresh invitation for a fight from a new challenger, with Guido Vianello calling out the former world champion for a meeting in the Colosseum of Rome.

The Italian, who is fittingly nicknamed ‘The Gladiator’, made the offer to Joshua after knocking out the previously undefeated Alexis Barriere on the undercard of Jaron Ennis’ impressive win over Uisma Lima on Saturday night.

Vianello improved to 14-3-1 (12 KOs) with the stoppage, adding to an impressive win over Dave Allen conqueror Arslanbek Makhmudov. Now 31, Vianello has also shared the ring with heavyweight contenders Efe Ajagba and Richard Torrez Jr, losing to the pair in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

Interviewed in the ring after the win over Barriere, Vianello declared: “Now I want a big name. You know what name I want? Anthony Joshua. I want him in front of me.

“Let’s fight in Rome, in the Colosseum, in London, where you want. But give me a big name please because I’m 31. I don’t have extra time, I want to win now.”

In 2021 it was announced that a new floor would be installed at the Colosseum, allowing events to be hosted in the iconic Roman arena. Built in the first century, the Colosseum played host to gladiator contests for the best part of 400 years.

An Olympian who competed in the 2016 super heavyweight tournament, Vianello’s biggest achievement as an amateur was a silver medal at the EU Championships in 2014, earned after defeat by British heavyweight Frazer Clarke in the final.

Joshua has been inactive since losing to Daniel Dubois in September 2024, having undergone surgery on his elbow in the summer. ‘AJ’ had been slated for a return before the end of 2025, before promoter Eddie Hearn suggested a date in early 2026.

Makhmudov, knocked out by Vianello in 2024, has also put his name forward to fight Joshua following his own win at the weekend.

Joshua has been vocal about finally meeting heavyweight rival Tyson Fury inside the ring in 2026, with his promoter Hearn previously suggesting a tune-up bout for both fighters before a headlining event in the summer.

If Joshua does not fight before the end of 2025, it will be the first time he has been inactive for a whole calendar year since turning professional in 2013.

