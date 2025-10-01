Sheeraz teases fight ‘fans will love’ but it won’t be against Canelo... who could he face instead?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hamzah Sheeraz has teased that he is set to return to the ring before the end of 2025, feeding speculation of who will face the super middleweight next.

Throughout this calendar year Sheeraz has been increasingly linked with a fight against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, the former king of the 168lb division. However, a bout between the pair will have to wait following news that Canelo requires surgery on an elbow issue.

Instead, one of these five fighters could soon face Sheeraz inside the ring.

Diego Pacheco

Sheeraz’s American debut back in July introduced the super middleweight to the United States market, and it feels like that’s where his immediate focus may remain.

It makes sense to pair the Brit with another American opponent, with the unbeaten Diego Pacheco a strong option.

Unbeaten in 24 fights Pacheco is also ranked highly with the WBC, sitting at No 8, whilst Sheeraz has dropped to second after former undisputed champion Canelo re-entered the rankings following the loss of his belts.

Pacheco’s promoter Eddie Hearn liked the idea of his fighter facing Sheeraz before the end of 2025 based on remarks made to The Ring shortly after the pair’s wins in July.

Hearn commented: “I like Pacheco against Hamzah Sheeraz. They are the future of the division. If Hamzah is going to have a fight before Canelo Alvarez and wants to roll the dice, let's do it between two great 168-pounders.

“I know Turki Alalshikh likes Hamzah Sheeraz, but it's a great fight. I don't think Hamzah is going to want to wait until February or, more likely, May [to fight Canelo].”

The Matchroom Boxing chief’s comments were based on speculation that Sheeraz would soon face Canelo, but the Mexican great’s need to undergo surgery will pause these plans.

Caleb Plant

Rather than face an up-and-coming American, Sheeraz might be tempted to take on an established Stateside name. Caleb Plant certainly fits the bill, having previously held a world title at 168lbs.

However, since his loss to Canelo in 2021, Plant’s star power has been on the wane, with attempts to rebuild against David Benavidez and Jose Resendiz ending in defeat.

For Plant, Sheeraz could represent one last attempt at a top super middleweight contender. The appeal of fighting Plant for Sheeraz would be the chance to prove his quality against another former Canelo opponent.

Canelo struggled in comparison to Sheeraz when facing Edgar Berlanga, taking a unanimous decision victory, whilst the Brit forced a fifth-round stoppage.

Alvarez did manage to stop Plant, his most recent knockout victory, but it took him 11 rounds. A more emphatic win for Sheeraz against Plant would strengthen his credentials for a Canelo fight.

Jermall Charlo

If Plant’s most recent comeback had gone to plan, he would be gearing up to face Jermall Charlo. On the same card as Plant’s defeat to Resendiz, Charlo knocked out Thomas Lamanna to kick-start his campaign at super middleweight.

A two-division world champion, Charlo is still undefeated after 34 fights. Two fights in four years leaves his position in the super middleweight division unclear; the WBC have ranked him at No 6, the WBA installing Charlo at No 2, whilst the IBF and WBO have not currently rated the 35-year-old.

By taking a fight with Sheeraz, Charlo could prove that he still deserves to be treated as a top contender despite his advancing years. For Sheeraz, defeating Charlo would represent the most impressive scalp of his burgeoning career.

Jose Resendiz

Despite his shock win over Plant, Resendiz’s stock in the boxing world has not risen dramatically. His profile is still fairly low, with a lack of experience evidenced by his 16-2 record.

What Resendiz does possess that Plant, Charlo, and Pacheco do not is a meaningful title. His victory over Plant earned him the WBA interim world title, in turn placing him as the mandatory challenger to the undisputed champion.

At the time of his win in July, that was Canelo, but in September Terence Crawford became the new king of the super middleweight division. It is currently unclear what the order of mandatory challengers is amongst the sanctioning bodies, nor whether Crawford intends to remain at 168lbs.

This could see Resendiz upgraded to full champion status by the WBA. A fight with Resendiz would also allow Sheeraz to make inroads into the Mexican fanbase, a viewership he needs to court to boost his chances of a Canelo fight.

Jaime Munguia

Another Mexican fighter that could offer Sheeraz an opportunity to dance is Jaime Munguia. Munguia’s career has been at a crossroads since his own meeting with Canelo in 2024, when he lost on points.

A shock loss to Bruno Surace in December of last year was followed by redemption in the rematch in May, only for Munguia to fail a drug test.

Recently it has been ruled that Munguia was the victim of contamination, with the WBC clearing the 28-year-old to fight again. A fight against Sheeraz would give Munguia another chance at rebuilding after a rough 18 months.

Munguia now shares the same trainer as Canelo, and if Sheeraz can beat him in convincing fashion this could entice the Mexican legend to face him once he returns from injury.

